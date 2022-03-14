Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

