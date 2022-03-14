Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $167.32

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $167.32 and last traded at $171.59, with a volume of 56362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.