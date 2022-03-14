Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.84

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 4300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanterix by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

