QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Cap of $96.93 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00104874 BTC.

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

