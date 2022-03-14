Rapidz (RPZX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $213.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $124,225.97 and approximately $213.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

