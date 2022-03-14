RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 11.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) traded down 11.9% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.14. 3,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 273,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $373,018. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 297,038 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $628.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.