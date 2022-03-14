Raymond James Analysts Give Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) a C$22.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total value of C$846,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 937,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,240,811.50.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

