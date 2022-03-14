Raymond James Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.22.

TSE:ALS opened at C$23.91 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$984.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

