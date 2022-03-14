Raymond James Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $430.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $445.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.77.

Signature Bank stock opened at $289.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.85 and its 200 day moving average is $309.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a one year low of $206.07 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $185,605,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $3,286,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

