Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.35” Price Target for Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of TSE BYL opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.
