Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.35” Price Target for Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of TSE BYL opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

