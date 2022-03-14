Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PDC Energy (PDCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE):

3/3/2022 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $73.00.

2/28/2022 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $87.00.

2/3/2022 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $305,031.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,109,569. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

