Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in February

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.53. 114,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $71.45 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

