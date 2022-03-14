Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.08. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 488,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

