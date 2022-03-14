Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.86. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.