Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBCAA. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $902.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

