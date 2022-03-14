Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

