Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.85 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

OAS stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

