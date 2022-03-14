Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Acquires 3,110 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $18.31. 687,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,674. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 27.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

