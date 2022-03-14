Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,564 ($72.90) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The stock has a market cap of £90.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,532.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,086.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

