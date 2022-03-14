Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 18,490 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 99.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 43.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 96.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 274.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,608 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

About Nokia (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.