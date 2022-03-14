Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $207,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 40.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Western Digital stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

