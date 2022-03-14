Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

