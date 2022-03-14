Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.
In other news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
