Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.24 on Friday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,769 shares of company stock valued at $10,484,551.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

