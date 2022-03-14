Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.00. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.12. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

