Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

