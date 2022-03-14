Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $279.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU opened at $103.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.66. Roku has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.