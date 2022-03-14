Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $99.50

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.50 and last traded at $103.71, with a volume of 21355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

