Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ROVR opened at $5.01 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

