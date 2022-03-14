Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

