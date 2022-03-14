Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.42 Million Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 55.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

