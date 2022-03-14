Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.