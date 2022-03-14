Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains GP by 131.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.90. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

