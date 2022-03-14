Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £424.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.24. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr bought 48,000 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,779.87).

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

