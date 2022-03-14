Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

