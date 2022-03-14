Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,142 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,864.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,947.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,844.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,266.29 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

