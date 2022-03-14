Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 615,630 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 143,691 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 136,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

KMI stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

