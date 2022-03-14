Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $369.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

