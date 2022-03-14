Safehold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,055 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 310 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,364,199 shares of company stock worth $199,749,332. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,418. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

