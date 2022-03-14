Safestore (LON:SAFE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,423 ($18.65) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,470 ($19.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($16.87).

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.18) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,273.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 745 ($9.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,460 ($19.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

In related news, insider Delphine Mousseau bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,005.37).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

