Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $59.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.