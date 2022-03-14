Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SAXPY opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

