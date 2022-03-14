Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $16.04. Samsara shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 5,895 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

