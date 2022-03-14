SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Financial Comparison

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SandRidge Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 74.19%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 55.10% 38.61% 22.77% Birchcliff Energy 33.26% 19.66% 11.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 5.14 -$277.35 million $2.14 7.54 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.92 $247.72 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Birchcliff Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

