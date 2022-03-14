Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.78) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.30 ($13.37).

E.On stock opened at €10.28 ($11.17) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.39. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

