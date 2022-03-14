Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 5,300” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,153 ($93.72).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

