Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $32,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 132,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.94. 3,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

