Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 695 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,594. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.00 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

