Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154,995 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 622,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 128,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,490,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.