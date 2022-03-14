Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 28,452 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,452 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $243,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

TSM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $98.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $521.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.