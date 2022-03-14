Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $126,000 in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after buying an additional 2,348,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,933 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

